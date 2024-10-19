Starbucks Taps Ex-Chipotle Executive to Lead Brand Revamp

Starbucks Corp. hired a former Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. executive to lead a key priority for new boss Brian Niccol: restoring the company’s coffeehouse vibe.

Bloomberg
Published19 Oct 2024, 12:17 AM IST
Starbucks Taps Ex-Chipotle Executive to Lead Brand Revamp
Starbucks Taps Ex-Chipotle Executive to Lead Brand Revamp

(Bloomberg) -- Starbucks Corp. hired a former Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. executive to lead a key priority for new boss Brian Niccol: restoring the company’s coffeehouse vibe.

Tressie Lieberman will join Starbucks on Nov. 4 as chief brand officer, the company said in an emailed statement Friday. She will lead marketing, product development, digital, creative and analytics. 

Lieberman was most recently chief marketing officer at Yahoo Inc. She has also worked at Chipotle, where Niccol was previously CEO, and at Yum! Brands Inc., where Niccol led the Taco Bell chain. 

In the statement, Niccol said Lieberman will “reintroduce Starbucks to the world.” The company said in mid-September that it was looking for a brand czar as it sought to deliver a “compelling and consistent” experience for customers.

Starbucks is also bringing the leaders in charge of store designs and new openings under the direction of Sara Trilling, the chain’s president of North America, to “create clear accountability for the look and feel” of the company’s locations.

Niccol, who took over as chief executive officer on Sept. 9, has been rearranging the company’s ranks and undoing some leadership changes that his ousted predecessor had implemented earlier this year.

On his second day on the job, he unveiled the broad outline of a plan to stoke growth by making cafes more inviting, improving baristas’ experience and speeding up morning service. 

He said he was looking into concerns about understaffing, given that only 33% of retail workers say stores consistently have enough employees to run smoothly, Bloomberg News reported. Meanwhile, less than half of those polled said their store’s equipment is reliable.

Starbucks customers facing widespread inflation are visiting the chain less frequently, contributing to two straight quarters of sales declines at stores open for at least 13 months. A bleak economy in China and boycotts in the Middle East have also hurt the business. 

Analysts are expecting another sales decline when Starbucks reports results for the latest quarter on Oct. 30. 

The shares rose less than 1% at 2 p.m. Friday in New York. Starbucks’ stock was nearly flat this year through Thursday’s close, compared to a 22% increase for the S&P 500 Index, even after surging on Niccol’s appointment.

(Adds shares in eleventh paragraph. Updates first paragraph.)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:19 Oct 2024, 12:17 AM IST
Business NewsCompaniesNewsStarbucks Taps Ex-Chipotle Executive to Lead Brand Revamp

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Wipro share price

    548.70
    03:58 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    19.9 (3.76%)

    Tata Steel share price

    155.30
    03:55 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    2.95 (1.94%)

    Tata Motors share price

    910.05
    03:57 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    18.35 (2.06%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    132.40
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    6.65 (5.29%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Aditya Birla Real Estate share price

    3,040.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    180.25 (6.3%)

    Multi Commodity Exchange Of India share price

    6,560.25
    03:41 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    218.15 (3.44%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    232.00
    03:59 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    6.9 (3.07%)

    Torrent Power share price

    1,972.70
    03:59 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    33.8 (1.74%)
    More from 52 Week High

    LTI Mindtree share price

    6,000.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -401.5 (-6.27%)

    Zomato share price

    257.40
    03:59 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -13.25 (-4.9%)

    Infosys share price

    1,878.85
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -90.65 (-4.6%)

    Timken India share price

    3,655.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -150.25 (-3.95%)
    More from Top Losers

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price

    4,531.30
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    290.95 (6.86%)

    Aditya Birla Real Estate share price

    3,040.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    180.25 (6.3%)

    Tejas Networks share price

    1,189.65
    03:42 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    65.15 (5.79%)

    Axis Bank share price

    1,195.25
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    63.1 (5.57%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      78,135.00220.00
      Chennai
      78,141.00220.00
      Delhi
      78,293.00220.00
      Kolkata
      78,145.00220.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.10
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.