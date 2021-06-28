NEW DELHI: Coffee chain Tata Starbucks on Monday announced a partnership with Tata CLiQ Luxury to retail its Starbucks merchandise and coffee brewing equipment on the e-commerce marketplace.

The merchandise will include mugs, tumblers, sippers apart from coffee brewing equipment.

This association will strengthen Tata Starbucks’s e-commerce presence across India and offer consumers more ways to engage with the brand across digital channels. The company aims to tap into the e-commerce portal’s customer base, the coffee chain said in a statement.

“Building on our existing digital-first features, we look forward to delivering an authentic Starbucks Experience at our customer’s home, enabling us to remain a part of their lives in meaningful ways even beyond the current cities we are present in," said Deepa Krishnan, director—marketing, category, loyalty, digital, Tata Starbucks Private Limited.

Starbucks entered the Indian market in 2012 through a 50:50 joint venture with Tata Consumer Products Ltd. The chain currently operates 222 stores across 18 Indian cities including Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Pune, Kolkata, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad.

Tata CLiQ is the online marketplace is operated by Tata UniStore, a Tata group business venture. Its luxury microsite—Tata CLiQ Luxury—sells western brands such as Burberry, Coach, Michael Kors, Tumi apart from homegrown luxury labels.

Tata Group through its consumer-facing businesses such as Westside, Titan, Tanishq, Tata Consumer Products Ltd., Croma etc has been accelerating its presence online.

“With this partnership we are able to offer the Starbucks Experience to our customers in the comfort of their homes. We are certain this partnership will add value to our portfolio and strengthen our vision of bringing well-made luxuries to the discerning consumer," Vikas Purohit, CEO, Tata CLiQ Luxury, said.

