Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >Starbucks to sell merchandise on Tata CLiQ Luxury

Starbucks to sell merchandise on Tata CLiQ Luxury

Premium
Starbucks will retail its merchandise and coffee brewing equipment on Tatacliq Luxury. (Photo: Mint)
1 min read . 02:06 PM IST Livemint

  • Starbucks entered the Indian market in 2012 through a 50:50 joint venture with Tata Consumer Products Ltd. The chain currently operates 222 stores across 18 Indian cities including Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Pune, Kolkata, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad

NEW DELHI: Coffee chain Tata Starbucks on Monday announced a partnership with Tata CLiQ Luxury to retail its Starbucks merchandise and coffee brewing equipment on the e-commerce marketplace.

NEW DELHI: Coffee chain Tata Starbucks on Monday announced a partnership with Tata CLiQ Luxury to retail its Starbucks merchandise and coffee brewing equipment on the e-commerce marketplace.

The merchandise will include mugs, tumblers, sippers apart from coffee brewing equipment.

The merchandise will include mugs, tumblers, sippers apart from coffee brewing equipment.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

This association will strengthen Tata Starbucks’s e-commerce presence across India and offer consumers more ways to engage with the brand across digital channels. The company aims to tap into the e-commerce portal’s customer base, the coffee chain said in a statement.

“Building on our existing digital-first features, we look forward to delivering an authentic Starbucks Experience at our customer’s home, enabling us to remain a part of their lives in meaningful ways even beyond the current cities we are present in," said Deepa Krishnan, director—marketing, category, loyalty, digital, Tata Starbucks Private Limited.

Starbucks entered the Indian market in 2012 through a 50:50 joint venture with Tata Consumer Products Ltd. The chain currently operates 222 stores across 18 Indian cities including Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Pune, Kolkata, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad.

Tata CLiQ is the online marketplace is operated by Tata UniStore, a Tata group business venture. Its luxury microsite—Tata CLiQ Luxury—sells western brands such as Burberry, Coach, Michael Kors, Tumi apart from homegrown luxury labels.

Tata Group through its consumer-facing businesses such as Westside, Titan, Tanishq, Tata Consumer Products Ltd., Croma etc has been accelerating its presence online.

“With this partnership we are able to offer the Starbucks Experience to our customers in the comfort of their homes. We are certain this partnership will add value to our portfolio and strengthen our vision of bringing well-made luxuries to the discerning consumer," Vikas Purohit, CEO, Tata CLiQ Luxury, said.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

What corporate data tells us about income inequality in India

Premium

Has the second covid wave turned things in favour of homebuyers?

Premium

How ICICI Bank got back into the ring

Premium

India’s debt to GDP ratio is now at a 14-year high

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!