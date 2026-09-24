Starbucks to shut 250 underperforming stores across North America: What did COO say in his message to employees?

Starbucks Corp. is set to shut 250 stores across North America that have been performing below expectations, as the coffee chain redirects its focus towards outlets with greater growth potential.

The closures are scheduled to take place this week and account for roughly 1% of Starbucks’ approximately 18,000 stores across the US and Canada. The company has been streamlining its store network as part of a wider strategy aimed at improving sales and profitability, with a focus on directing customers towards outlets that provide better service and deliver stronger financial results, according to Bloomberg.

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Starbucks intends to return to store expansion over the longer term.

The company “identified locations where we do not believe we can consistently deliver the experience we want for customers and partners or where we don’t see a path to acceptable financial performance,” Chief Operating Officer Mike Grams said in a message to employees.

Starbucks expects $300 million restructuring charges, 440 net new stores this fiscal year The latest closures come after Starbucks announced another round of shutdowns in September last year, when it said hundreds of North American outlets would be closed as CEO Brian Niccol worked to resize the company’s store base. Starbucks identified locations without a viable route to profitability, while prioritising cafes that fit Niccol’s strategy of making stores more welcoming destinations for customers.

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The coffee giant expects the latest closures to result in $300 million in restructuring charges, according to a regulatory filing. Starbucks now expects to add a net 440 stores during the current fiscal year, below its earlier forecast of up to 650 new locations.

Starbucks targets long-term US expansion with 5,000 additional stores Starbucks has started recovering from its recent sales weakness, with the company’s turnaround strategy centred on upgrading its stores, enhancing customer service, sharpening its marketing and introducing changes to its menu. The measures are part of CEO Brian Niccol’s broader effort to revive the coffee chain’s performance. Sales at established stores exceeded expectations in the previous quarter, while Bloomberg-surveyed analysts anticipate the positive trend to persist.

“This progress has given us a clearer view of the performance of every coffeehouse,” Grams wrote. However, “while most are benefiting from this overall momentum, some coffeehouses continue to underperform despite the hard work and commitment of all of you.”

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Employees working at stores slated for closure will be offered opportunities to move to other locations where feasible. Workers who cannot be transferred will be eligible for severance packages, according to Grams’ message.

Starbucks ended its latest fiscal year on September 28, 2025, with its North American store count lower than a year earlier, after closing dozens of outlets while continuing to launch hundreds of new ones.

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Looking ahead, Starbucks has outlined plans to rebuild its US store expansion pipeline, targeting around 400 net new company-operated outlets in fiscal 2028. The figure does not include locations run by partners, including stores in grocery chains and airports. Over the longer term, the company has said its US footprint could grow by at least 5,000 additional stores.

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“We are actively developing a strong pipeline of new coffeehouses and remain committed to growth in North America,” Grams wrote.

Meanwhile, Starbucks shares were largely unchanged in premarket trading on Thursday. The stock had risen about 12% through Wednesday this year, compared with an approximately 13% increase in the S&P 500.

(With inputs from Bloomberg)

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X