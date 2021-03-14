Starbucks’s Mellody Hobson, the only black chairwoman in S&P 500, says ‘civil rights 3.0’ is brewing
- The co-CEO of Ariel Investments on progress for people of color, pandemic solitude and her caffeine obsession
Mellody Hobson has seen corporate pledges to increase workplace diversity come and go over the years. Starbucks Corp.’s new chairwoman believes this time is different.
As co-CEO and president of minority-run, asset-management firm Ariel Investments LLC, Ms. Hobson is one of the country’s most prominent Black investors. As of Wednesday, she will also be the only Black chairwoman of an S&P 500 company, when she assumes that role at Starbucks.
