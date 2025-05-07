Starlink receives approval to launch satellite internet services in India
SummaryStarlink has secured government approval to operate in India, marking a significant step for Elon Musk’s satellite internet venture. Analysts say Starlink’s entry could help bridge the digital divide, particularly in rural areas where internet access remains limited.
New Delhi: Elon Musk’s Starlink has received government approval to operate satellite internet services in India, according to two officials aware of the development.
