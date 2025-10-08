Musk's Starlink sees its capacity underused without rural India onboard
According to Parnil Urdhwareshe, director at Starlink Satellite Communications, the actual number of users Starlink can serve in metro Mumbai would be one-tenth of the number of users it can serve in the rural areas of a district.
NEW DELHI : Elon Musk-owned Starlink on Wednesday said a large part of its capacity will remain underutilized in India if the country's rural users are not brought onto its soon-to-be launched satellite internet services. Rural users are fundamental to how its network operates, it said.