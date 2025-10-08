Musk's Starlink sees its capacity underused without rural India onboard

On 16 September, Mint reported that DoT does not agree with the sector regulator’s proposed charges for satellite internet providers like Starlink, OneWeb, and Jio Satellite. The DoT wants the regulator to review the additional annual charge of ₹500 per subscriber on satellite service providers for serving high-paying users in urban areas, said one of the people cited. The concerns stem from the difficulty in differentiating between subscribers located in urban and rural areas, which could become a grey area and make it hard to monitor or prevent potential violations.