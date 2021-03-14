Now, Puneites can fly non-stop to five new cities -Darbhanga, Durgapur, Gwalior, Jabalpur and Varanasi - on budget domestic airline Spicejet as the company plans to launch direct flight to these places, as per a PTI report.

The company on Saturday announced that it will add as many as 66 new flights, including additional services on certain routes, in its domestic network from March 28. These new flights are aimed at augmenting connectivity between metro and non-metro cities as part of its enhanced network.

Shilpa Bhatia, Chief Commercial Officer, SpiceJet, "We are delighted to further expand our domestic operations and add 66 new flights to our network for the start of this summer schedule."

"As the country's largest regional operator, the new flights further reiterate our commitment towards enhancing regional connectivity, besides offering unique connections to many leisure destinations," she added.

In a bid to support the increasing travel demand from smaller cities, which were initially connected by SpiceJet under UDAN scheme, the airline has introduced new flights connecting Darbhanga, Durgapur, Jharsuguda, Gwalior and Nashik with some key metro cities, the airline said in a release.

The airline will launch new flights on the sectors of Ahmedabad-Darbhanga-Ahmedabad, Hyderabad-Darbhanga-Hyderabad, Pune-Darbhanga-Pune and Kolkata-Darbhanga-Kolkata after connecting Darbhanga with Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru earlier, it said.

Similarly, Durgapur will now be connected to Pune which SpiceJet already connects with Chennai, Mumbai and Delhi. Jharsuguda will now be connected to Chennai in addition to Delhi, Hyderabad & Kolkata which SpiceJet already operates to.

While Gwalior which was earlier connected with Hyderabad, Jammu, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Ahmedabad and Delhi will now be connected to Pune as well, it said, adding after connecting Nashik with Delhi, Hyderabad and Bengaluru, SpiceJet will now connect the city with Kolkata as well.

SpiceJet said it will also launch multiple new flights connecting Srinagar with Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Kolkata.

(With inputs from agencies)





