Startup behind AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine files for U.S. IPO

Investors have had concerns about the Covid-19 vaccine’s rocky rollout, The Journal has reported. Those concerns have continued with questions about serious blood clots among a small number of people who have received the AstraZeneca vaccine. European and U.K. regulators have said there is strong evidence of a link to the rare but serious clotting events, but they have continued to recommend the vaccine as an important tool to help end the pandemic. Perceptions of the vaccine were also tarnished by confusion over U.S. clinical-trial results last month. The vaccine isn’t approved for use in the U.S.