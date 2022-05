This is not only a tale of breaking-the-barriers, but also a story of showing off confidence, that too with panache. And Udita Pal, the co-founder of Bengaluru-based Salt, a fintech platform that facilitates international transactions, has proved how to do it along with a hint of humour.

Recently when Udita's father forwarded a probable groom's profile to her, she attempted to hire the man for her company. And, the story doesn't end here. Later, when her father came to know about the act, she shared the same on Twitter along with her father's reaction. The entire episode left the internet in splits.

The screenshots that were shared on Twitter, reads:

Her father's text begins with the message, “Can we talk? Urgent."

Then he goes on to ask her, “You know what you did?"

He adds, “You cannot hire people from matrimonial sites. What to tell his father now?"

He further says, “I saw your message. You gave him an interview link and asked for his resume."

And replying to it, Udita said blatantly, “7 years of fintech experience is great and we are hiring. I am sorry."

She further captioned the tweet as, “What getting disowned from father looks like."

What getting disowned from father looks like. pic.twitter.com/nZLOslDUjq — Udita Pal 🧂 (@i_Udita) April 29, 2022

In another tweet, she shared some “updated news". She said that the possible groom had asked for a salary of ₹ 62 lakhs per annum, and ESOPs, which, she claimed, her company cannot afford. She went on to add that her father had deleted her matrimonial profile.

updated news:-

- he is looking for 62 LPA + ESOPs (can't afford)

- my dad deleted my JS profile

- pls don't drop hate on me, i cry very easily. — Udita Pal 🧂 (@i_Udita) April 29, 2022

The incident left the internet in splits. Till now the tweet garnered over 900 like. And even the matrimonial site Jeevansathi.com responded to the humourous incident saying “Let us know if you still have an opening & we will apply for the perfect life partner."