Startup Homesfy Realty raises 1.1 mn from investors; files draft paper to launch IPO1 min read . Updated: 28 Nov 2022, 07:05 PM IST
The Homesfy Realty's public offer comprises of issue of up to 8,05,200 equity shares
NEW DELHI : Proptech firm Homesfy Realty on Monday said it has raised $1.1 million (about ₹8.97 crore) from investors to expand business and also filed its draft paper with Sebi to launch an Initial Public Offer (IPO).