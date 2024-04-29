Startup investors are hunting outside unicorn zone

“There's a lot of competition in India, and therefore again, execution has to be absolutely impeccable. So, it's much easier to come in at, I would say, the $500 million mark. And find a company which can then get to $2 billion, as compared to coming at $3 billion or $4 billion and then seeing that company go to $15 billion. Our GDP per capita might be a barrier to sort of grow this stuff. So, I think people have become more cognizant, I think. There was a time in 2021, where a lot of people invested thinking every company will go to $20-25 billion, but that's not going to happen for all markets," Shah said.