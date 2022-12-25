Startups brace for 2023 cautiously amid huge layoffs1 min read . Updated: 25 Dec 2022, 10:48 PM IST
In June, edtech decacorn Byju’s had offered a software development engineer’s job to a Bengaluru engineering college student. Since he took up the offer, he wasn’t allowed to apply for jobs in other companies due to the college’s placement policy. But that proved to be his bane. In just five months, he was one among the 2,500 employees who were handed over a pink slip by India’s most valued startup.