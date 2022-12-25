Startups brace for 2023 cautiously amid huge layoffs

“Instead of hiring and then letting me go, it (Byju’s) could have revoked my offer. I could have applied for jobs at other companies," the student, who has started preparing for job interviews again, rued. “Now I am neither a fresher nor will my 4.5 months’ work count as experience," he said requesting anonymity. He is not alone. Three of his batchmates suffered the same fate as part of the company’s drive to become profitable by March.