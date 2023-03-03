Startups consider options against Google on excess fees

Startups consider options against Google on excess fees2 min read . Updated: 03 Mar 2023, 11:27 PM IST
- Google, on 24 February, opened its alternative billing policy to all developers in India, allows firms selling digital items and subscriptions through the Play Store to integrate billing methods other than Google’s built- in systems.
Indian startups and developers are considering legal action against Google for allegedly charging excessive fees on sales of digital goods through the Android Play Store.
