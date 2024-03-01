Startups cry foul as Google yanks apps off Play Store for noncompliance
The move is expected to escalate the three-year legal tussle between Indian startups and the tech giant over the Play Store policies
New Delhi/Bengaluru: On Friday, Google removed 10 popular Indian apps, including Bharat Matrimony, Shaadi.com, and Kuku FM, from its Play Store, and warned several others about possible actions for consistently failing to comply with its billing policies.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message