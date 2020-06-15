Startups help malls, eateries put safety first on reopening

Contactless parking will also be possible through the Park+ app. The user has to enter the vehicle details and will be shown a parking fee that he or she can pay using a digital payment option. Once the payment is made, the information with vehicle details get passed to the PoS device which the guard at the exit gate carries. When the user comes with his car, the guard checks all the information in his PoS and then allows the user to exit the mall. Users can also book the parking in advance at the mall using the Park+ app.