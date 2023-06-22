Startups in gig economy: Entrepreneurial challenges in free market business model3 min read 22 Jun 2023, 12:51 PM IST
The gig economy presents unique obstacles for startups that require strategic thinking and adaptability along with financial challenges. Embracing technology to streamline operations and leveraging financial innovation to optimize cash flow is key to success.
The gig economy, also known as the free labor market system, is completely different from the traditional labor market structure which is based on a normal labor contract arrangement. It includes all freelancers, contract-based workers, project-based workers, and temporary workers. Currently, the concept of gig economy is still in its introductory stage which requires time and efforts to be adapted to business models.
