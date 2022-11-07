Startups look to scoop up laid-off tech workers3 min read . Updated: 07 Nov 2022, 07:27 PM IST
‘A few years ago, there was no way we could’ve attracted candidates like this, ’ one startup co-founder says
Flush with investor capital, technology startups plan to scoop up software developers, engineers and marketers flooding the labor market following job cuts at Twitter Inc., Lyft Inc. and other large tech employers.