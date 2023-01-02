Startups may tap debt capital, says StanChart’s Jain

The underwriting parameters are very different from the way traditional companies are assessed. A few of the key variables while underwriting such businesses involve evaluating if the startup is solving a core need and whether it is creating an irreplaceable niche while doing so. Also, whether the business model is asset-light or asset-heavy and what stage of equity funding it is at. The investor profile plays an important role too. For instance, whether the investors are well-regarded with deep pockets, and do they have a past track record of repeat investments to support the growth phase and the cash runway. Likewise, how much is the available cash vs the monthly cash burn and if the monthly cash burn is reducing or increasing are some of the key criteria. In addition, we closely track the path to profitability for these startups. Most of these companies have raised significant equity, which provides a great deal of comfort to lenders.

