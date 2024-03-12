Companies
Startups, SMEs increasingly covet so-called fractional CXOs
Samiksha Goel 5 min read 12 Mar 2024, 03:23 PM IST
Bengaluru: They are consultants, but far more hands-on. In a way, they are also gig workers, but with far greater accountability and strategic impact. They are fractional CXOs - experienced executives with deep competencies in domains like finance, marketing, and strategy who work with multiple companies at a time on a part-time basis.
