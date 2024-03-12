Startups, SMEs increasingly covet so-called fractional CXOs

“I wanted to come out of the corporate world, as it was more of a monotonous job working for one company. There is a lot of gap in the SME and startup sector as compared to any other bigger corporates, which is what we fill in. There’s no financial discipline at all, which is the main focus area for any finance guy, but unfortunately as a founder or MD of a company in a smaller setup, he will be looking at finance rather than growing the business. We come in saying you focus on the business and we will take care of the finance," said Prabhu R, a fractional CFO.