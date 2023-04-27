Stashfin expands its leadership, appoints ex-Amex CRO Priyadarshi Dutta as Chief Risk Officer2 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 10:12 PM IST
- Priyadarshi Dutta's appointment is expected to play a crucial role in the growth of Stashfin, which has been steadily expanding its presence in the Indian fintech market
Leading fintech platform Stashfin has strengthened its leadership team with the announcement of Priyadarshi Dutta joining as the Chief Risk Officer, where he will be responsible for managing and mitigating risk, as well as ensuring sound governance in an ever changing environment.
