Leading fintech platform Stashfin has strengthened its leadership team with the announcement of Priyadarshi Dutta joining as the Chief Risk Officer, where he will be responsible for managing and mitigating risk, as well as ensuring sound governance in an ever changing environment.

This appointment is expected to play a crucial role in the growth of Stashfin, which has been steadily expanding its presence in the Indian fintech market with its innovative lending and credit solutions.

Priyadarshi Dutta has been a risk analytics professional with over 18 years of experience. Before joining Stashfin, Priyadarshi was serving as the Senior Vice President, Head of Credit Card Risk at RBL Bank where he was responsible for overseeing credit card risk management.

Prior to RBL Bank, he was the Vice President and Chief Risk Officer at American Express (Banking corporation) managing credit and operational risk oversight for India and other businesses. His roles included Portfolio Management, mitigating operational risk, setting up second line defence functions.

Priyadarshi has also worked at EXL Service, Essex Lake Group, and HSBC in different managerial roles. He is a data-driven analytics expert with expertise in risk management, decision analytics, and business development. Priyadarshi has experience in leading large teams in these areas. He has deep understanding of regulations and compliance in this credit starved country. Priyadarshi holds a Master's degree in Economics from Delhi School of Economics.

Stashfin recently announced a fund-raise of $100 million in a debt funding round with participation from venture debt firms Trifecta Capital and Innoven Capital as well as a host of domestic lenders and has been making headlines with a series of new initiatives and leadership expansion.

"Priyadarshi’s in-depth experience of overseeing financial operations and managing risk will be crucial in growth and expansion of the company and enable us to realize our mission of providing access to credit for the underserved segments. With his experience and strengths, we look forward to strengthening our leadership team," Tushar Aggarwal, Founder and CEO Stashfin said.

"Stashfin's mission, impressive growth and unwavering commitment to serving the underserved segments has truly impressed me. Engagement with the leadership team here for the last few months has strengthened my belief that profitable businesses can be built with a customer centric approach. Given my experience of working with global brands for close to two decades, and now an opportunity to be associated with an attractive and growing brand like Stashfin offers me a truly unique perspective to leverage my skills in an entrepreneurial environment. I am thrilled to contribute to the journey of making Stashfin one of the most valuable fintech brands," the CEO added.