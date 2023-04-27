Ex-Amex CRO Priyadarshi Dutta joins Stashfin

"Stashfin's mission, impressive growth and unwavering commitment to serving the underserved segments has truly impressed me. Engagement with the leadership team here for the last few months has strengthened my belief that profitable businesses can be built with a customer centric approach. Given my experience of working with global brands for close to two decades, and now an opportunity to be associated with an attractive and growing brand like Stashfin offers me a truly unique perspective to leverage my skills in an entrepreneurial environment. I am thrilled to contribute to the journey of making Stashfin one of the most valuable fintech brands," the CEO added.