‘Do not click on links…’ State Bank of India warns customers of rewards points scams

The State Bank of India has warned customers of an SMS and WhatsApp scam, and asked them not to click on links or download APK files to redeem “reward points”. Check all the details here.

Livemint
Updated11 Nov 2024, 12:39 PM IST
The State Bank of India has warned customers of an SMS and WhatsApp scam, and asked them not to click on links or download APK files to redeem “reward points”.
The State Bank of India has warned customers of an SMS and WhatsApp scam, and asked them not to click on links or download APK files to redeem “reward points”. (SBI via X (Twitter))

The State Bank of India (SBI) has warned its customers of an ongoing SMS and WhatsApp scam, and asked them not to click on links or download APK files to redeem “reward points”.

In a post on its official social media account on X (formerly known as Twitter) on November 11, India largest public sector lender said: “Attention SBI Customers: Beware of fraudsters.”

“Fraudsters are sending links to claim the reward points or to download the apk file to redeem reward points through SMS or WhatsApp. SBI never sends such messages with links to download the apk file or to claim reward points. Do not click on such links to claim reward points or to download the .apk file. Stay Safe and Secure!!” it warned.

Also Read | Bitcoin Breaks Above $81,000 For First Time Ever | Trump’s Crypto Boost

The image attached also had an example to the kind of messages that the fraudsters send to induce customers. Stating: “FAKE — Dear customer the reward point on your SBI Bank debit card worth Rs.xxxxx/- will expire today. Kindly redeem your point by clicking on the link below www.clickforrewards.xx”

Also Read | PIB fact checks SBI rewards scam: ‘never click unknown links, files’. Details

PIB fact checks SBI rewards scam

Earlier on November 3, the centre's Press Information Bureau (PIB) also warned unsuspecting customers to be aware of a ‘SBI Rewards’ scam in a post on X.

It alerted: “Beware‼️ Did you also receive a message asking you to download & install an APK file to redeem SBI rewards? PIB Fact Check: SBI NEVER sends links or APK files over SMS / WhatsApp. Never download unknown files or click on such links.”

Also Read | Q2 results today: ONGC, Hindalco, Britannia, Shree Cements, Blue Dart and more

Online Frauds on Rise

In a report, the government noted that cyber fraud cases are on the rise in India, and people are "losing lakhs" due to "sophisticated" fraudulent schemes.

Indians lost about 120.3 crore in ‘digital arrest’ frauds, in the first quarter of this year, according to the government data.

It noted that the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) launched its “International Incoming Spoofed Calls Prevention System” last month. The two-phase system will detect and block spam international calls that falsely display Indian numbers, thus targeting a "key element" of some scam schemes.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.

First Published:11 Nov 2024, 12:39 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesNews

