The country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) on Monday said that its board has approved raising capital by way of issuance of Basel III compliant debt up to ₹14,000 core.
A meeting of the central board of SBI was held today to consider raising capital, SBI said in a regulatory filing.
The bank said it will raise additional tier-1 (AT-1) capital by way of issuance of Basel III compliant debt instruments in US dollar or Indian rupee through a public offer or private placement to overseas and/or Indian investors during FY22.
AT-1 bonds, also called perpetual bonds, carry no maturity date but have a call option. The issuer of such bonds may call or redeem the bonds if it is getting money at a cheaper rate, especially at a time when interest rates are falling.
Shares of SBI closed 1.64 per cent higher at ₹419.55 apiece on BSE.