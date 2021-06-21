Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
State Bank of India approves raising fresh AT-1 capital up to 14,000 cr

06:23 PM IST Aparna Banerjea

SBI said it will raise additional tier-1 (AT-1) capital by way of issuance of Basel III compliant debt instruments in US dollar or Indian rupee through a public offer or private placement to overseas and/or Indian investors during FY22

The country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) on Monday said that its board has approved raising capital by way of issuance of Basel III compliant debt up to 14,000 core.

A meeting of the central board of SBI was held today to consider raising capital, SBI said in a regulatory filing.

The bank said it will raise additional tier-1 (AT-1) capital by way of issuance of Basel III compliant debt instruments in US dollar or Indian rupee through a public offer or private placement to overseas and/or Indian investors during FY22.

AT-1 bonds, also called perpetual bonds, carry no maturity date but have a call option. The issuer of such bonds may call or redeem the bonds if it is getting money at a cheaper rate, especially at a time when interest rates are falling.

Shares of SBI closed 1.64 per cent higher at 419.55 apiece on BSE.

