State Bank of India board approves raising up to $2 bn via long term debt2 min read . Updated: 18 Apr 2023, 06:29 PM IST
- SBI said that the fund raising of up to $2 billion would be done in single or multiple trenches through a public offer or private placement during FY 2023-24.
Public sector lender State Bank of India (SBI) in its Executive Committee of the Central Board on Tuesday approved to examine the status and decide on long term fund-raising in single or multiple trenches up to US $2 Billion.
