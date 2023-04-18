“Executive Committee of the Central Board in its meeting on 18 th April 2023 has approved, inter alia, the following: To examine the status and decide on long term fund raising in single / multiple tranches up to US$ 2 Billion (US$ Two Billion) under Reg-S/144A, through a public offer and/or private placement of senior unsecured notes in US Dollar or any other convertible currency during FY 2023-24," said SBI in its regulatory filing.

