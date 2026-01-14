State Street to invest ₹580 crore in Groww Mutual Fund

State Street, the world’s fourth-largest asset manager, has agreed to invest ₹580 crore in the mutual fund unit of Billionbrains Garage Ventures Ltd, the parent of broker Groww.

The transaction involves secondary share purchases worth ₹381 crore and a subscription to primary capital worth ₹199 crore, according to a regulatory filing on Wednesday. The share purchase is expected to be completed in six months.

The deal will dilute Billionbrains's stake in Groww Asset Management Co. by up to 23%, though State Street Global Advisors Inc.’s voting power will be capped at 4.99%. Upon completion, the unit will transition from a wholly owned subsidiary to a majority-owned subsidiary.

Groww AMC acts as the investment manager to Groww Mutual Fund. As of 14 January, Billionbrains listed it as a non-material subsidiary.

“The investment will enable State Street Investment Management (SSIM) to strengthen its presence in one of the world’s most promising markets while also enabling the delivery of Indian-focused investment strategies to its clients globally," State Street said in a statement.

SSIM serves as the asset management division of State Street Corp. State Street Global Advisors Inc. is an entity that operates under the SSIM brand.

State Street is the fourth largest asset manager globally, with $5.5 trillion in assets under management as of September 2025.

Bloomberg News was the first to report in November that State Street was in talks to acquire a stake in an Indian mutual fund as it sought to tap into the nation’s asset management industry.

"This strategic relationship with SSIM allows Groww to access knowledge regarding quantitative and passive (index) investment management strategies whilst strengthening our balance sheet to enable us to pursue the next phase of growth and expansion," Groww said in a statement.

Groww’s net profit rose 16% quarter-on-quarter to ₹547 crore in the third quarter ended December, while the revenue grew 19% to ₹1,216 crore. The broker's Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) stood at ₹721 crore, up 19% from the previous quarter. Groww's Ebitda margin remained sequentially flat at 59.3%.