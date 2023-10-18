BoB suspends staff after lapses in customer onboarding via app
The issue of alleged irregularities in onboarding came to light in July when an Al Jazeera report alleged that bank officials linked bank accounts to unrelated mobile numbers in order to achieve stiff onboarding targets.
MUMBAI : State-owned Bank of Baroda has suspended a clutch of employees after an internal audit pointed to lapses pertaining to onboarding of customers on its mobile banking app bob World, said a person aware of the development. While Moneycontrol reported that the bank has suspended over 60 employees, CNBC TV18 said several staff faced suspension. Mint could not verify the number of suspended officials at the bank.