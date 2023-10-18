BoB suspends staff after lapses in customer onboarding via app

MUMBAI : State-owned Bank of Baroda has suspended a clutch of employees after an internal audit pointed to lapses pertaining to onboarding of customers on its mobile banking app bob World, said a person aware of the development. While Moneycontrol reported that the bank has suspended over 60 employees, CNBC TV18 said several staff faced suspension. Mint could not verify the number of suspended officials at the bank.

An email sent to a spokesperson for Bank of Baroda remained unanswered till press time.

The issue of alleged irregularities in onboarding came to light in July when an Al Jazeera report alleged that bank officials linked bank accounts to unrelated mobile numbers in order to achieve stiff onboarding targets. The report cited internal emails of the bank to state that branches were asked to conduct a “discreet inquiry" into the issue and to recommend whether those mobile numbers should be withdrawn.

The app’s base of activated users grew from 19.6 million in FY22 to 30 million in FY23. App downloads have increased from 34 million to 53 million in the same period.

Earlier this month, RBI directed Bank of Baroda to suspend, with immediate effect, any further onboarding of their customers onto the ‘bob World’ mobile application.

The regulator cited “certain material supervisory concerns" in the manner of onboarding of their customers onto this mobile application.

“Any further onboarding of customers of the bank on the ‘bob World’ application will be subject to rectification of the deficiencies observed and strengthening of the related processes by the bank to the satisfaction of RBI," RBI said in a statement on 10 October.

The regulator also directed the bank to ensure that existing customers of bob World do not face any disruption.

On the day of the RBI statement, Bank of Baroda informed the stock exchanges that while the bank has already carried out corrective measures to address the concerns of the RBI, it has initiated further steps to plug any remaining gaps identified. “…we will work closely with the RBI to address their concerns at the earliest to their satisfaction."

