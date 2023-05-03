State-owned NTPC’s installed capacity reaches 2,304 MW, hits milestone in the power sector2 min read . Updated: 03 May 2023, 06:11 PM IST
Following the addition of unit 1 to Bangladesh's Maitree Super Thermal Power Plant (MSTPP), the state-owned NTPC Ltd reported on Wednesday that its total installed capacity had reached 72,304 MW.
Following the addition of unit 1 to Bangladesh's Maitree Super Thermal Power Plant (MSTPP), the state-owned NTPC Ltd reported on Wednesday that its total installed capacity had reached 72,304 MW.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×