Following the addition of unit 1 to Bangladesh's Maitree Super Thermal Power Plant (MSTPP), the state-owned NTPC Ltd reported on Wednesday that its total installed capacity had reached 72,304 MW.

"NTPC Group has reached a significant milestone in the power sector, with an installed capacity of 72,304 MW. This achievement includes the recent addition of Unit-1, a 660 MW capacity, of the 1,320 MW (2x660) MSTPP located in Rampal, Mongla, Bagerhat, Bangladesh," the power giant said in a statement.

This is NTPC's first capacity expansion abroad. The Bangladesh-India Friendship Power company Pvt Ltd (BIFPCL), a foreign joint venture company of NTPC Ltd., assisted with the project's execution. Unit 1 of the MSTPP is now included in the installed and commercial capacity of the NTPC Group after receiving the necessary standards and permissions.

“In line with the Corporate Disclosure requirements, we wish to inform that based on achievement of approved norms and due approvals, Unit-1 of 660 MW of 1320 MW (2x660) Maitree Super Thermal Power Plant (MSTPP) at Rampal, Mongla, Bagerhat of Bangladesh-India Friendship Power Company (Pvt.) Limited (BIFPCL) (a Foreign JV Company of NTPC Limited) is included in the installed & commercial capacity of NTPC Group w.e.f. 23.12.2022," said NTPC in a statement on Tuesday.

On Monday, the Board of NTPC approved the appointment of Shri Shivam Srivastava, Chief General Manager, NTPC to the post of Director (Fuel). “As Director (Fuel), NTPC, he is responsible for ensuring fuel availability, affordability, and security for generating stations along with development and safe operation of captive coal mines of NTPC. He is also responsible for Fuel Supply Agreements with Gas Suppliers, Coal suppliers and ensuring timely supply of quality coal at power stations as per power generation requirement alongside maintaining adequate stock levels," said the Board of Directors in a statement.

The shares of Ntpc Ltd closed today on the BSE at ₹176.15 apiece level up by 0.11% from the previous close of ₹175.95.