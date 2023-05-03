Home / Companies / News /  State-owned NTPC’s installed capacity reaches 2,304 MW, hits milestone in the power sector
Back

Following the addition of unit 1 to Bangladesh's Maitree Super Thermal Power Plant (MSTPP), the state-owned NTPC Ltd reported on Wednesday that its total installed capacity had reached 72,304 MW.

"NTPC Group has reached a significant milestone in the power sector, with an installed capacity of 72,304 MW. This achievement includes the recent addition of Unit-1, a 660 MW capacity, of the 1,320 MW (2x660) MSTPP located in Rampal, Mongla, Bagerhat, Bangladesh," the power giant said in a statement.

This is NTPC's first capacity expansion abroad. The Bangladesh-India Friendship Power company Pvt Ltd (BIFPCL), a foreign joint venture company of NTPC Ltd., assisted with the project's execution. Unit 1 of the MSTPP is now included in the installed and commercial capacity of the NTPC Group after receiving the necessary standards and permissions.

“In line with the Corporate Disclosure requirements, we wish to inform that based on achievement of approved norms and due approvals, Unit-1 of 660 MW of 1320 MW (2x660) Maitree Super Thermal Power Plant (MSTPP) at Rampal, Mongla, Bagerhat of Bangladesh-India Friendship Power Company (Pvt.) Limited (BIFPCL) (a Foreign JV Company of NTPC Limited) is included in the installed & commercial capacity of NTPC Group w.e.f. 23.12.2022," said NTPC in a statement on Tuesday.

On Monday, the Board of NTPC approved the appointment of Shri Shivam Srivastava, Chief General Manager, NTPC to the post of Director (Fuel). “As Director (Fuel), NTPC, he is responsible for ensuring fuel availability, affordability, and security for generating stations along with development and safe operation of captive coal mines of NTPC. He is also responsible for Fuel Supply Agreements with Gas Suppliers, Coal suppliers and ensuring timely supply of quality coal at power stations as per power generation requirement alongside maintaining adequate stock levels," said the Board of Directors in a statement.

The shares of Ntpc Ltd closed today on the BSE at 176.15 apiece level up by 0.11% from the previous close of 175.95.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout