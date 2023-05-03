State-owned NTPC’s installed capacity reaches 2,304 MW, hits milestone in the power sector

On Monday, the Board of NTPC approved the appointment of Shri Shivam Srivastava, Chief General Manager, NTPC to the post of Director (Fuel). “As Director (Fuel), NTPC, he is responsible for ensuring fuel availability, affordability, and security for generating stations along with development and safe operation of captive coal mines of NTPC. He is also responsible for Fuel Supply Agreements with Gas Suppliers, Coal suppliers and ensuring timely supply of quality coal at power stations as per power generation requirement alongside maintaining adequate stock levels," said the Board of Directors in a statement.