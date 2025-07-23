State-owned WAPCOS posts 20.44% jump in profit before tax, touches ₹95 crore in FY 2024–25

WAPCOS Limited, a Government of India Enterprise under the Ministry of Jal Shakti, has reported outstanding performance in FY 2024–25, reinforcing its reputation as a reliable partner in engineering-led development both within India and across the Global South, according to a statement released on July 23.

With the un-audited figures of turnover of ₹1,680 crore (up 9.8 per cent) and Profit Before Tax of ₹95 crore (up 20.44 per cent), the company continues to deliver steady financial growth, the WAPCOS statement said.

The firm secured new business worth ₹3,354 crore—a 13.46 per cent increase over the previous year—culminating in a healthy order book of ₹13,750 crore as on 31st March, 2025.

Internationally, WAPCOS is strengthening South-South cooperation, acting as a first point of contact for Indian expertise in large-scale engineering and infrastructure projects.

‘Building enduring partnerships’ WAPCOS is building enduring partnerships with fellow developing nations. Besides existing operations, particularly in Southeast Asia and Africa, the company has made a major breakthrough this year in CIS Countries like Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, according to the statement.

"Under the guidance of Hon'ble Union Minister Shri CR Patil, WAPCOS continues to expand its global footprint while remaining deeply committed to India's development journey,” the company’s Chairman-cum-Managing Director RK Agrawal said in the statement.

As a Mini Ratna-I PSU, WAPCOS continues to deliver on its mandate of providing integrated consultancy and project management services in the water, power, and infrastructure sectors while furthering India’s vision of development cooperation with the Global South.

What is WAPCOS?

WAPCOS represents the very best of India’s public sector capability—commercially sound, technically robust, and deeply aligned with the nation’s developmental priorities.

WAPCOS Limited is a Government of India Enterprise under the Ministry of Jal Shakti, providing consultancy, engineering, and project management services in India and abroad, having footprints in more than 75 countries.