State-run BPCL to sign $780 mn crude sourcing deal with Brazil's Petrobras
Summary
BPCL, Petrobras to sign term contract for 12 million crude oil barrels at India Energy Week in Goa next week. PM Narendra Modi will meet global energy executives from TotalEnergies, BP, Vitol, HD Hyundai, Vedanta, ReNew at the event.
State-run Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd (BPCL) will sign a contract with Brazil's Petrobras next week to supply 12 million barrels of crude oil a petroleum ministry statement said, as India continues to diversify its sourcing beyond Russia and West Asia.
