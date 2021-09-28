What is common between Srikant Madhav Vaidya, chairman, Indian Oil Corp. Ltd (IOCL), and Arun Kumar Singh, chairman, Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd (BPCL)? Other than leading these energy maharatnas, both are handling additional charge of two to three portfolios as appointments for those positions have not been made even a year after they felt vacant.

Vaidya became the IOCL chairman last July and Singh assumed charge this month. BPCL’s director, refineries, R. Ramachandran retired last August, and the position is still vacant. Meanwhile, at IOCL, the positions of director, refineries, and director, pipelines, have been vacant for more than a year.

“The Indian Oil board has many vacancies, including that of director pipelines, director refineries, and director planning and business development. The functional directors are not on-board, and the chairman is also attending to the divisional director’s work. How does one expect a company of IOCL’s size to work efficiently in such a situation," asked a senior IOCL official on condition of anonymity.

The position of director projects at Gail (India) Ltd has been vacant since June 2020, while that of director human resources has been vacant since March 2020.

The Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) advises the Union government on matters relating to appointments, including confirmation or extension of tenure and termination of the services of personnel, among other functions. The PESB has a part-time or full-time chairperson and three full-time members.

There are many director-level posts are lying vacant, the PESB data showed. The irony is that the PESB itself was headless from September 2020 to April 2021. On 1 April, Mallika Srinivasan, chairman-cum-managing director, Tractors and Farm Equipment (Tafe) Ltd, took over as the chairperson of the board. An email sent to the PESB remained unanswered till the time of going to press.

“This is a matter of concern. It is not that technical talent is not available in the pipeline. The PESB culture is to pick up people from within the organization, so there is definitely a talent pool available. Many people are eligible to be promoted, but it is not happening, and they are nearing retirement," a retired official from an oil marketing company (OMC) said.

An eligible candidate in a state-run company needs to have at least two years of service period remaining to be eligible to apply for an advertised position. Officials at the energy companies said many eligible candidates have been unable to appear for interviews because of procedural delays.

Officials said the lack of appointments is impacting work. “The Securities and Exchange Board of India writes to us continuously about the shortage of members on our board, but we cite the PESB’s role here. Functional decisions are being impacted, but these things are out of our purview. We are trying to manage as best as we can," said a senior official at an OMC.

