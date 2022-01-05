State-run insurer may be privatized ahead of lenders

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Budget 2021 speech, had announced strategic divestment in two public sector companies and financial institutions, including two banks and one insurer. Though the insurer’s name was not finalized, government think tank NITI Aayog has recommended privatizing United India Insurance. The insurer reported a loss of ₹1,485 crore in 2019-20; still, it is considered the best candidate for privatization, as its nationwide presence and high market share in various general insurance categories would provide immense value to an acquirer. In addition, the company is not listed either, making the transaction process easier.