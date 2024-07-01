SJVN arm signs deal to supply 4.5 GW RE for AM Green’s ammonia facilities
Summary
- State-run SJVN's green energy arm SGEL will supply 4.5 GW of renewable energy to Greenko Group-promoted AM Green Ammonia Holdings for its upcoming production facilities spread around the country that aim to produce five mtpa of green ammonia by 2030.
New Delhi: In what is one of the world’s largest carbon-free green energy supply contract, state-run SJVN's green energy arm will supply 4.5 gigawatt (GW) of renewable energy to AM Green Ammonia Holdings.