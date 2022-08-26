States seek ease of doing business steps2 min read . Updated: 26 Aug 2022, 12:43 AM IST
- The single-window system is an integral part of reforms for states for ease of doing business exercise this year
While the Union government is onboarding states and Union territories to integrate their single-window portals with the national one-stop online platform for approvals required to start and do business, states have urged the Centre to also allow reverse integration of the portal for easier compliance.