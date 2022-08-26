States seek ease of doing business steps

The issue was raised during the workshop conducted by the department for promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT) earlier this month to resolve the queries of states and Union territories related to the national single window clearance, CERSAI, and Indian Industrial Land Bank. Reforms under the Ease of Doing Business or Business Reforms Action Plan 2022 require integration with central portal systems. “Not allowing reverse integration of the single window portal will make compliance cumbersome for investors as they would need to go to the national portal and register there, even though they may have already registered on the state portal to obtain certain licences at the state level. An integration should ideally be both ways centre to states, and states to centre," said a state official.