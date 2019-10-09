States to be awarded for achieving diseases free status

NEW DELHI : The government has approved a scheme for awarding districts, States and union territories for achieving disease free status in tuberculosis, Leprosy, Malaria, Kala-Azar, Lymphatic-Filariasis and Cataract under the National Health Mission (NHM).

“This will allow certification of the districts and states as Disease Free ahead of the national certification and promote healthy competition among states and districts, similar to the Open Defecation Free (ODF) districts and states," said an official statement. As the Cabinet on Wednesday reviewed the progress under the NHM, the union health ministry apprised the cabinet about the scheme.

“India was the biggest success story amongst Malaria endemic countries in the World, in bringing down the Malaria cases and deaths which have declined by 49.09% and 50.52% in 2013 respectively compared to 2017," said the official statement.

“There has been acceleration in decline of Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR), Under Five Mortality Rate (U5MR) and the IMR since the launch of the NRHM/NHM. At the current rate of decline, India should able to reach its SDG target (MMR-70, U5MR-25) much before the due year i.e. 2030," it said.

Apprising the cabinet about the new vaccines, the health ministry informed that in 2018, Measles-Rubella (MR) vaccination drive was conducted in 17 additional States, thereby covering 30.50 Crores children till March 2019. During 2018-19, Rotavirus vaccine (RVV) was introduced in additional two States. Till today, all the States/UTs are covered with RVV. Further, the ministry informed that during 2018-19, Pneumococcal Conjugated Vaccine (PCV) was expanded to MP, Haryana and the remaining districts of Bihar, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. Amongst the new vaccines, Tetanus and adult Diphtheria (Td) vaccine replaced Tetanus Toxoid (TT) vaccine under universal immunization programme in 2018 to ensure Diphtheria immunity among adults.

“At the pace India is going in improvements in healthcare, we are going to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) much before the set deadline of 2030. We have majorly improved in curbing malaria deaths and MMR," said Prakash Javadekar at the cabinet press briefing.

The health ministry also informed that routine and recurring incentives of accredited social health activist (ASHAs) got increased from 1000 per month to 2000 per month. ASHAs and ASHA Facilitators were provided the cover of Pradhan Mantri Jevan Jyoti BeemaYojna (Premium of Rs. 330 contributed by government of India and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha BeemaYojna (Premium of Rs.12 contributed by government of India.

“National Viral Hepatitis Control Programme was approved for prevention, management and treatment of Hepatitis to A, B, C and E and rollout was initiated. This would benefit an estimated 5 crore patients of Hepatitis. Revised National Tuberculosis Control Programme (RNTCP) has been significantly strengthened and intensified," said the official statement.

“A total of 1,180 CBNAAT machines across all districts have been installed which provides rapid and accurate diagnosis for TB including drug resistant TB. This has resulted in three-fold increased use of CBNAAT over the past year. Due to the intensified efforts, there is 16% jump in identification of new cases in one year," it said.

The health ministry apprised the cabinet that Universal drug sensitive cases also increased by 54%. Newer drug regimen of Bedaquiline and Delaminide and nutrition support to all the TB patients for the duration of the treatment has been rolled throughout the country. In 2018-19, 52744 Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres (AB-HWCs) were approved against which 17149 HWCs were operationalized against the target of 15000.

A total of 1, 81,267 Health workers which included ASHAs, Multi Purpose Health Worker (MPHWs), Staff Nurses and Primary Health Centres Medical Officer (PHC-MOs) were trained on non communicable diseases (NCDs) during 2018-19. The states have initiated activities to operationalize the HWCs.