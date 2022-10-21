Statiq and Mahindra to collaborate for EV infrastructure solutions

Over the last year, Statiq has launched numerous charging stations to reinforce its already considerable network. Hence, Statiq has already installed 6500+ charging stations with some recent ones at Mangaluru in Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, and Rajasthan. And by the end of the year, Statiq aims to have an approximately 20,000-strong charging network. Each location is handpicked for one singular reason, which is they are located on busy routes and have extremely extensive footfalls. Statiq also is looking forward to making many more such announcements.

