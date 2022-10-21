Statiq and Mahindra to collaborate for EV infrastructure solutions

Over the last year, Statiq has launched numerous charging stations to reinforce its already considerable network. Hence, Statiq has already installed 6500+ charging stations with some recent ones at Mangaluru in Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, and Rajasthan.
New Delhi: Statiq on Friday forged an e-mobility partnership with Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M). The two companies will also collaborate on various e-mobility tech integration projects in the future.
“The alliance between Statiq and M&M will provide EV users with a robust, accessible, affordable, and reliable mobility network across the country. The two companies will also collaborate on various e-mobility tech integration projects going forward," the company said in a press release.
“We are delighted to partner with M&M as we share the aim to offer 4-wheeler EV charging solutions across the country at a time of them launching their electric XUV400. Statiq has always been about promoting carbon-free mobility in India by providing an expansive charging network, and this alliance will strengthen our mission to advance the growth of the EV ecosystem further," said Akshit Bansal, Co-founder & CEO, of Statiq.
“Statiq aims to provide an end-to-end ecosystem for EV chargers and to assure everybody that whether it’s within their town or city, or on long drives over weekends and holidays, a Statiq EV charging station will always be at hand. Hence, just last month Statiq announced a collaboration with EV maker Ather, to enhance the combined EV charging network in the northern states, with a special emphasis on the NCR region. This appointment is the next step on Statiq’s part to consolidate its own processes," the company added.
“Our partnership with Statiq will ensure robust EV infrastructure solutions for all our customers, in the most seamless manner. It will enable faster charging and wider reach through our extensive dealership network across the country," said Veejay Nakra, President of - the Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.
Over the last year, Statiq has launched numerous charging stations to reinforce its already considerable network. Hence, Statiq has already installed 6500+ charging stations with some recent ones at Mangaluru in Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, and Rajasthan. And by the end of the year, Statiq aims to have an approximately 20,000-strong charging network. Each location is handpicked for one singular reason, which is they are located on busy routes and have extremely extensive footfalls. Statiq also is looking forward to making many more such announcements.
Swati Luthra writes on climate change, water, environment and forest issues for Mint. A graduate in Psychology, Swati has been mapping India’s policy initiatives to help meet the pledges made at CoP-26 including achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.