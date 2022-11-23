Statiq to install EV charging hubs in 17 locations of Nexus Malls

New Delhi: Statiq on Wednesday announced the collaboration with Nexus Malls to set up electric vehicle chargers across parking lots at its 17 locations across India.
“The collaboration will bolster EV charging facilities across the country at prime locations," the company said in a press release.
Nexus Malls has malls across cities such as Chandigarh, Amritsar, Mumbai, Pune, Mangalore and more in its ambit. “Each of these new charging hubs in the mall parking lots will offer a combination of slow and fast chargers so that users can easily charge their 2-, 3- and 4-wheeler EVs. The move also helps the company inch towards its plans to add over 20,000 new EV chargers to its network before the end of this year, and help more EV users to stay charged and commute stress-free," the company added.
“Each commercial project of the Nexus Malls family is at an extremely popular social destination that sees footfall in thousands every single day - not to mention the busy weekends. Since Statiq aims to reach as many people as possible with each charging hub we install, this team up with Nexus Malls is quite strategic to us. With EV chargers in 17 Malls across 13 cities all over India, users will be able to find accessible, affordable and reliable charging stations at their fingertips," said Co-Founder and CEO, Statiq, Akshit Bansal.
Recently, Statiq raised over Rs. 200 crores in Series ‘A’ funding. They also teamed up with Hero Electric and collaborated with EV maker Ather, to enhance the combined EV charging network in the northern states of India.
“We pride ourselves in a unique and consistent experience that we deliver across our portfolio of malls. We are happy to join hands with Statiq, it will add a new dimension to building a more responsible and sustainable future together. In addition to several other ESG initiatives which Nexus Malls has undertaken over years, the roll out of the EV charging stations will encourage and allow the company’s customers to charge their vehicles while they continue to enjoy the curated shopping experience which we take great pride in delivering." said Nilesh Singh, VP, ESG and Business Excellence at Nexus Malls.
