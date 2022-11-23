Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / Companies / News /  Statiq to install EV charging hubs in 17 locations of Nexus Malls

Statiq to install EV charging hubs in 17 locations of Nexus Malls

1 min read . 04:42 PM ISTSwati Luthra
Statiq plans to add over 20,000 new EV chargers to its network before the end of this year (Bloomberg)

Each of these new charging hubs in the mall parking lots will offer a combination of slow and fast chargers so that users can easily charge their 2-, 3- and 4-wheeler EVs

New Delhi: Statiq on Wednesday announced the collaboration with Nexus Malls to set up electric vehicle chargers across parking lots at its 17 locations across India.

New Delhi: Statiq on Wednesday announced the collaboration with Nexus Malls to set up electric vehicle chargers across parking lots at its 17 locations across India.

“The collaboration will bolster EV charging facilities across the country at prime locations," the company said in a press release.

“The collaboration will bolster EV charging facilities across the country at prime locations," the company said in a press release.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 14 Days Free Trial

Nexus Malls has malls across cities such as Chandigarh, Amritsar, Mumbai, Pune, Mangalore and more in its ambit. “Each of these new charging hubs in the mall parking lots will offer a combination of slow and fast chargers so that users can easily charge their 2-, 3- and 4-wheeler EVs. The move also helps the company inch towards its plans to add over 20,000 new EV chargers to its network before the end of this year, and help more EV users to stay charged and commute stress-free," the company added.

“Each commercial project of the Nexus Malls family is at an extremely popular social destination that sees footfall in thousands every single day - not to mention the busy weekends. Since Statiq aims to reach as many people as possible with each charging hub we install, this team up with Nexus Malls is quite strategic to us. With EV chargers in 17 Malls across 13 cities all over India, users will be able to find accessible, affordable and reliable charging stations at their fingertips," said Co-Founder and CEO, Statiq, Akshit Bansal.

Recently, Statiq raised over Rs. 200 crores in Series ‘A’ funding. They also teamed up with Hero Electric and collaborated with EV maker Ather, to enhance the combined EV charging network in the northern states of India.

MINT PREMIUMSee All

“We pride ourselves in a unique and consistent experience that we deliver across our portfolio of malls. We are happy to join hands with Statiq, it will add a new dimension to building a more responsible and sustainable future together. In addition to several other ESG initiatives which Nexus Malls has undertaken over years, the roll out of the EV charging stations will encourage and allow the company’s customers to charge their vehicles while they continue to enjoy the curated shopping experience which we take great pride in delivering." said Nilesh Singh, VP, ESG and Business Excellence at Nexus Malls.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Swati Luthra

Swati Luthra writes on climate change, water, environment and forest issues for Mint. A graduate in Psychology, Swati has been mapping India’s policy initiatives to help meet the pledges made at CoP-26 including achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
OPEN IN APP