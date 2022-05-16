Statutory filings to get security features

Experts said with the introduction of e-forms companies will not have to file the details available with the MCA 21 portal, “In the current system for company filings, a person with a permanent account number (PAN), e-mail ID and mobile number could register multiple login IDs in the MCA21 filing system. In the new system, a person can have only one login ID with the details. This will reduce multiplicity of login IDs of filers and the system will be able to identify who is the owner of a specific login ID," explained Sandip Kumar Kejriwal, company secretary and member of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI), Eastern India region.

