MUMBAI : For any firm that must be always on the front foot regarding trends in technology, consulting and outsourcing, it is a tough challenge hiring, training and retaining exceptional talent.

For French multinational Capgemini, which employs 120,000 people in India, almost half of its global workforce, the strategy is to always stay slightly ahead of the curve.

In an interview, Antoine Imbert, chief operations officer at Capgemini India, explained how his company is building a talent pool to tap customer demand without over-building capacity, while ensuring employees keep their skills sharp. Edited excerpts:

Nasscom recently said that firms in India are spending 1-1.5% of their revenue on employee reskilling in IT sector. How much is Capgemini investing?

Broadly, we are in line with industry standards. We trained more than 60,000 people last year. The way you deliver the training makes the difference. Randomly putting people in classroom training doesn’t help anyone even if you spend 5% of your earnings on training employees.

We take a strategic and personalized approach by studying data that we have about the skills and experience of the employees. Then we shift towards a more experiential training program that can be tailored to specific needs. Finally, we ensure relevant billable assignments for them so that they can start putting the expertize to use immediately and if that is not available, we shift them to internal projects where they can practise those skills till they get such projects.

That way, they can continue working on proof of concepts and other internal assignments and can show customers practical work experience.

Is there a talent scarcity for the kind of new digital and just-in-time projects?

The skill and talent shortage is more in geographies such as Europe than in India. For customers looking for talent for just-in-time projects, India is the most likely market where you will find sufficient talent to ramp up or scale operations.

Of course, when specific requirements emerge, in my experience, there is some incubation and latency time for people to become up-to-date. It is preferable not to be too far up-to-date because you don’t want to have excess capacity with no avenue to deploy the talent. That becomes a demotivating factor for employees. Staying slightly ahead of the curve is the best strategy.

What is your employee pyramid like? Are you also going after a fresher-heavy base like your competition since you announced that you will hire up to 30,000 this year?

Increasing fresher capacity is one of our strategic objectives and we don’t expect any slowdown there.

Sometimes, we confuse overall years of experience with years of experience in a new technology.

You could have people with 15 years of experience and two years of experience in a new technology that is comparable to a fresher with two years of experience in the same technology. Of course, a longer experience base brings you other expertise as well.