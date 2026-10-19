StayVista looks to acquire other businesses, expand into resorts and events

A villa that earns money only on weekends leaves much of its potential untapped. Eleven-year-old StayVista, the holiday-home operator backed by JSW Ventures, DSG Consumer Partners and the Capri Global family office, wants to change that.
The company is looking to acquire other profitable alternative accommodation businesses and expand into resorts, weddings and corporate events to triple revenue.
The company’s target: ₹1,000 crore in revenue over the next four years, said Amit Damani, the company’s co-founder. Sales are expected to reach ₹340 crore in FY27, almost doubling from FY25, with acquisitions on the table as it looks to build a larger leisure hospitality brand.