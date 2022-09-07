StayVista raises 40 cr from DSG, others

In March, the company rebranded itself from ‘Vista Rooms’ to ‘StayVista’ to focus primarily on being a hospitality partner for villa owners, and not just be a platform where customers can find home stays. Including this round, the company has now raised a total of ₹58 crore since its inception in 2015. In 2021, it had raised ₹10 crore ($1.32 million) in funding led by DSG Consumer Partners, with participation from CA Holdings, Artha India Ventures and Everest Flavours’ founder Anand Ladsariya. Companies like Singapore Angels Network and individuals like Rajan Anandan of Sequoia Capital had also invested in the firm’s angel round.