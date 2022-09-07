StayVista raises 40 cr from DSG, others

StayVista raises ₹40 cr from DSG, others1 min read . 01:27 AM IST
- The fund raise is likely to accelerate growth, co-founder Amit Damani said
NEW DELHI :Hospitality firm Stay Vista Pvt. Ltd on Tuesday said it has raised ₹40 crore in a Series B funding round led by existing investor DSG Consumer Partners, with participation from Capri Global and CA Holdings.
The company has nearly 500 villas and homes on its platform in close to 50 locations in the country. The fund raise is likely to accelerate growth, co-founder Amit Damani said.
“We want to scale from a revenue of ₹120 crore per annum to over ₹1,000 crore in the next 3-4 years. For this, the company would like to have about 2,500 homes in the portfolio," said Damani. The company, founded in 2015, is adding food and beverage and spa services to increase revenue.
Most of the company’s rentals are in two Lonavala and Goa, where it has signed up 100 and 50 villas respectively. It also has a large number of homes in Kasauli, said Damani.
In March, the company rebranded itself from ‘Vista Rooms’ to ‘StayVista’ to focus primarily on being a hospitality partner for villa owners, and not just be a platform where customers can find home stays. Including this round, the company has now raised a total of ₹58 crore since its inception in 2015. In 2021, it had raised ₹10 crore ($1.32 million) in funding led by DSG Consumer Partners, with participation from CA Holdings, Artha India Ventures and Everest Flavours’ founder Anand Ladsariya. Companies like Singapore Angels Network and individuals like Rajan Anandan of Sequoia Capital had also invested in the firm’s angel round.
Hari Premkumar, India head of DSG Consumer Partners said StayVista has demonstrated resilience in navigating the pandemic while driving revenue growth in a capital-efficient manner.