Steadview in race to invest $100 million in BlueStone2 min read 23 Jun 2023, 12:16 AM IST
India-focused Steadview is competing with Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings (Pvt.) Ltd, which is already conducting due diligence BlueStone
MUMBAI : Global hedge fund Steadview Capital Management Llc has joined the race to buy a significant minority stake in Ratan Tata-backed Indian jeweller BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle Pvt. Ltd for $100 million, three people aware of the matter said.
