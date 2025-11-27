MUMBAI :A clutch of firms including 360 One, Steadview Capital, WhiteOak Capital and Info Edge are expected to participate in Wakefit’s pre-IPO (initial public offering) placement round as the company prepares to list next month, three people familiar with the matter said.
They will collectively invest around ₹210-220 crore and the round will include a primary and secondary component, the people said, adding that the company is targeting a listing in the middle of next month. All of them spoke on the condition of anonymity as the discussions are still private. 360 One declined to comment while the others did not immediately respond to Mint's requests for a comment.
The development comes a few days after Mint reported that the home-furnishings brand is gearing up for a ₹1,400-crore public listing. Earlier this month, the company raised ₹56 crore in pre-IPO placement from DSP India Fund and 360 One Equity Opportunities Fund, valued at over ₹6,400 crore, according to a Moneycontrol report.
The company filed draft papers with the regulator in June, where it outlined plans to raise ₹468.2 crore in primary money to more than double its store count. Adding in secondary transactions, the total issue size now stands at ₹1,400 crore, Mint reported on Nov 15, citing people familiar with the matter.
The Bengaluru-headquartered company joins a growing list of startups that is looking to tap the public market. In recent weeks, several companies including Lenskart, Groww, PhysicsWallah, Meesho, Fractal Analytics have either gone public or are in the process of doing so in the current quarter, marking one of the busiest periods in the capital markets this year. The first two quarters of 2025 (January-June) saw nine issues each, followed by 46 listings in the July-September quarter, according to data shared by Prime Database.
Wakefit has appointed Axis Capital, IIFL Securities, and Nomura to help with the issue. The IPO will also see an offer-for-sale (OFS) where its current owners including founders and major private equity investors will collectively sell about 58.4 million shares. Its promoters Ankit Garg and Chaitanya Ramalingegowda and investors including Peak XV, Investcorp, Verlinvest, Paramark KB, and SAI Global India Fund, among others, are expected to sell under the offer for sale (OFS).
The company had raised multiple rounds of capital from these marquee investors from 2018 to 2023. In the last round in January 2023, Wakefit raised ₹320 crore from investors led by Investcorp, with participation from existing investors—Sequoia Capital India, Verlinvest and SIG.
Founded in 2016, Wakefit sells mattresses, beds, sofas and home furnishings under its flagship brand, largely through its own website and app. It has expanded sales to a mix of e-commerce, experience centres, and company owned and operated stores.
The company reported an income of ₹994.3 crore and a net loss of ₹8.8 crore in the first nine months of fiscal year 2025 (FY25), according to the draft prospectus. In the previous fiscal, total income was at ₹1,017.3 crore, up from ₹820 crore in FY23, while net loss narrowed to ₹15.05 crore from ₹145.68 crore in the same period.
The trend of pre-IPO placements are becoming increasingly common as big investors are swooping in on companies right before their IPOs open, locking in shares that would be harder to get once subscriptions start to secure meaningful stakes at desirable valuations. This is different from pre-IPO fundraises in which investors buy 12-18 months before the IPO and anchor investments where large investors buy shares reserved for institutions in IPOs.
This also comes against the backdrop of recent regulatory developments, including the Securities and Exchange Board of India's (Sebi’s) direction restricting mutual funds from participating in pre-IPO placements with investment activity likely shifting towards alternative pools such as AIFs and PMS.
Broadly, India’s IPO market has been buoyant this year after a slower start. According to a Bernstein report, Indian companies have raised $14 billion in 2025 via IPOs, ranking fourth globally behind the US ($53 billion), Hong Kong ($23 billion) and China ($16 billion). According to Primedatabase, last year the total IPO fundraise was ₹1,59,784 crore.
This year too has seen marquee listings from companies such as JSW Cement Ltd, Tata Capital Ltd, Ather Energy Ltd and LG Electronics India Ltd. Other prominent issues include HDB Financial Services Ltd, Indiqube Spaces Ltd, Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle Ltd, We Work India Ltd, Smartworks Ltd, Orkla India Ltd and Hexaware Technologies Ltd.
At least 30 more companies, including Wakefit Innovations Ltd, Milky Mist Dairy Food Ltd, Curefoods India Ltd, Shiprocket, Capillary Technologies, Shadowfax Technologies Ltd and Gaja Capital Ltd have received regulatory approval in the past six months, paving the way for a potential listing next year, the data showed.